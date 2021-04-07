IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $456.64 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $456.64 million and $77.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00055899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00047961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00634018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

