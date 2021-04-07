IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Greg Smith Sells 17,000 Shares

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.40. IP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

