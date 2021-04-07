IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of IPG Photonics worth $48,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

