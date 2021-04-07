IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $5,464,408. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

