IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $2.67

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. IQeon has a market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $676,396.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00055866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00619814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

