Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 20,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

