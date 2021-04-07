IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.