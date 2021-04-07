IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Intuit accounts for 2.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $400.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.02 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.