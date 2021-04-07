IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 2.0% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

