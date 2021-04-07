IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Starbucks accounts for about 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

