Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.26

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and traded as low as $21.20. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 2,401 shares trading hands.

About Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

