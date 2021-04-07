iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,112,073 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

