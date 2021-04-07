iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,996. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.