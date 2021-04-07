iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,497 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 181,794 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,630,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

