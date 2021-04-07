iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 904,178 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38.

