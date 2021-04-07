iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.03 and last traded at $66.05. 14,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 15,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

