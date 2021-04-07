iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.97. 31,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.49 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.55.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

