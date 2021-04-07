iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.15% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $103.24 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average is $196.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

