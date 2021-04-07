iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 795,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

