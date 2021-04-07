iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.13. 1,847,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,226,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.