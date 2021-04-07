iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.66. 565,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,603,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

