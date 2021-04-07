iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $39.87. 9,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.