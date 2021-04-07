iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.86. 32,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 17,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.