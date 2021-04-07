iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $61.88. Approximately 25,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 52,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

