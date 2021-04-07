iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $115.73. Approximately 461,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 827,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.