iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $121.95 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

