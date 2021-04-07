iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

