iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.39. 141,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $265.70 and a 12 month high of $408.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

