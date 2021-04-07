iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,991 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,479. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

