iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 13.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,479. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

