iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 396.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 466.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

