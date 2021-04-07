Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Up 16.8% This Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $371,356.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

