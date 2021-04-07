Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.55% of Itaú Unibanco worth $922,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,870,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 424,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ITUB stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.