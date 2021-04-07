ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.28

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and traded as high as $65.37. ITOCHU shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 27,803 shares.
The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
