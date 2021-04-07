ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.28

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and traded as high as $65.37. ITOCHU shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 27,803 shares.

The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

