Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $565.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.11 million to $640.30 million. Itron posted sales of $598.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

ITRI opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Itron by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

