Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s current price.

IVPAF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 89,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

