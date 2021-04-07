Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.26. 1,008,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -363.50.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

