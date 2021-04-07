Ixcoin (IXC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,182,762 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

