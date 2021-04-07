J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

