Jack Bowles Sells 5,673 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87).

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,775 ($36.26). 2,564,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,549. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,670.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,704.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

BATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.