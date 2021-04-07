Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192,256 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Jack in the Box worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $117.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

