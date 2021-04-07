Jade Currency (JADE) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 45.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $138,091.01 and approximately $3,537.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 187.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00771098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.87 or 1.00381947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

