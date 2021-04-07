James Donald Hoffman Sells 5,000 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 272,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,924. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,898,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.