James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,072.33

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,072.33 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($15.34). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 109,507 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a market cap of £565.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

