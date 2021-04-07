Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 586,763 shares.The stock last traded at $36.44 and had previously closed at $36.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,012,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

