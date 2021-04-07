Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $455,960.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

