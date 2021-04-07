Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 50.9% Higher Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $6.58 million and $862,918.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

