JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $813.29

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.29 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 858.60 ($11.22). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 1,833,882 shares changing hands.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 832.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 813.29. The stock has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

