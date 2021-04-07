Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

