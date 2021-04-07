Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unicharm Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unicharm in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

UNICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

